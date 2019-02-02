BMO Capital Markets Lowers A. O. Smith (AOS) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.56.

NYSE AOS opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 88,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

