BlockPay (BLOCKPAY) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, BlockPay has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockPay has a market capitalization of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.01869057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00195586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00204901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BlockPay Token Profile

BlockPay launched on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch . BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlockPay Token Trading

BlockPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

