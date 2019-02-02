BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Superior Group of Companies worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $53,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

