BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Tiptree Inc (TIPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIPT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

