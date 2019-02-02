Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blackbaud by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Blackbaud by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BLKB opened at $71.82 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

