BKS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southern Co (SO)

BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 171,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of SO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

