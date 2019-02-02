Bitspace (BSX) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded down 66.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitspace has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Bitspace has a market capitalization of $5,432.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspace coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006615 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007103 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000637 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003588 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,436,816 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

