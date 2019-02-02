BitRewards (BIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,470.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BitRewards token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $177,491.00 and approximately $8,470.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00092800 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,159,508 tokens. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

