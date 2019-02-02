Bitblocks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $74,759.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005539 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00255342 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016189 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001949 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

