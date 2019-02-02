Biogen Inc (BIIB) Director Alexander J. Denner Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $330.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Biogen by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

