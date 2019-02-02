Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 346.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $685,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $20,976,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,179,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,688,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,003 shares of company stock valued at $69,596,474. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bingham-osborn-scarborough-llc-trims-position-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.