Biglari (BH) vs. Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Head-To-Head Survey

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $839.80 million 0.32 $50.07 million N/A N/A Meritage Hospitality Group $235.77 million 0.46 $6.44 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 5.63% 8.36% 4.50% Meritage Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biglari and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biglari beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 415 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 200 franchised units; and 4 Western company-operated restaurants and 58 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

