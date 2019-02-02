BidaskClub Upgrades Ichor (ICHR) to Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $472.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.85. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 416,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ichor by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after buying an additional 587,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

