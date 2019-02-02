BidaskClub Lowers Tristate Capital (TSC) to Strong Sell

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10.
In other Tristate Capital news, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,905 shares in the company, valued at $905,165.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 51.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 771,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.
About Tristate Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
