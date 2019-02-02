BidaskClub Lowers Tristate Capital (TSC) to Strong Sell

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,905 shares in the company, valued at $905,165.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 51.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 771,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

