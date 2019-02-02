BidaskClub Lowers Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of ESLT opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $895.15 million for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.