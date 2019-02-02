BidaskClub Downgrades Noodles & Co (NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $318.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,539,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.