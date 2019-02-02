BidaskClub Downgrades Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) to Sell

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

CRSP stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.15. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $607,407.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,130,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,676,157.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,700,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 211.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 986,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,175,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,050,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.7% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 232,362 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

