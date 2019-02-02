Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,447,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,544 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

