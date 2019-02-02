Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, insider Richard M. Marotta purchased 1,860 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,164.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,219.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott purchased 1,235 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $35,111.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,037.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $238,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

