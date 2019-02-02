Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

BHLB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 177,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,629. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle acquired 4,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $113,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Davies acquired 1,380 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,971 shares in the company, valued at $456,770.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $238,183 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 295,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.