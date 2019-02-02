Berenberg Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Stabilus (STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.63 ($82.12).

ETR STM opened at €54.40 ($63.26) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 1-year high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

