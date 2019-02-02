Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.90 ($45.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.89 ($44.06).

ETR:SHL opened at €33.81 ($39.31) on Tuesday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

