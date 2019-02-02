Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (HFG) a €16.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.40 ($16.74).

Shares of Hellofresh stock opened at €8.86 ($10.30) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €8.86 ($10.30) and a fifty-two week high of €14.00 ($16.28).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand. HelloFresh SE was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

