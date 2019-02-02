Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 19,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

