Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

BHE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 264,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

