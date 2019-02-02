Bel Fuse (BELFB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.07. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $63,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $74,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

