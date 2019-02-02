Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Cut by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 111,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $247.42 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

