BB&T Corp Purchases Shares of 11,731 TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

BB&T Corp purchased a new position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,038,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 499,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $50,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $356,265. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.87 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TCG BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bbt-corp-purchases-shares-of-11731-tcg-bdc-inc-cgbd.html.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.