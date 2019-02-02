BB&T Corp Purchases Shares of 11,731 TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

BB&T Corp purchased a new position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,038,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 499,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $50,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $356,265. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.
CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TCG BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.