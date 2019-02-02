BB&T Corp Invests $212,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock

BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6,003.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,244 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In related news, insider Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 254,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $6,354,141.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AB opened at $30.65 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Corp Invests $212,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bbt-corp-invests-212000-in-alliancebernstein-holding-lp-ab-stock.html.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.