BB&T Co. (BBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. BB&T posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.34.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BB&T by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 599,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.87. 4,348,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

