Baxter International (BAX) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,952. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $804,571.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,016,436 shares of company stock worth $550,088,192. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Baxter International by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Baxter International by 705.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

