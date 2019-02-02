Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,236 shares in the company, valued at $595,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,227. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 127.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

