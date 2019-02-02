Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBSI. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of BBSI opened at $62.79 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $70,592.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,778 shares of company stock worth $1,073,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 402,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

