Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

