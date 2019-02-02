Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont Mining from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $122,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,562.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,268. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/banque-pictet-cie-sa-cuts-holdings-in-newmont-mining-corp-nem.html.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.