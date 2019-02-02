Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.57 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

JNK stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

