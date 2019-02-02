Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
