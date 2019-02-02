Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,359 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Trinseo worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,486,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,307,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Trinseo news, CFO Barry J. Niziolek purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.48 per share, with a total value of $218,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,693.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide purchased 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $511,624.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,129.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,185 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

