Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.94 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

