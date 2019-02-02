Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.40 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,000.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

KEYS opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $152,154.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,923,747. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.40 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bank-of-montreal-can-has-8-40-million-stake-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.