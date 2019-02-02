Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of BMRC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $591.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.