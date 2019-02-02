Bank of America Corp (BAC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,404,340 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 144,278,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,238,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,236,000 after purchasing an additional 584,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,187,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,804,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,784,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Macquarie cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

