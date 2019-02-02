Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €6.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.09 ($7.08).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

