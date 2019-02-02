Baidu Inc (BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $517,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,559 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 280,999.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 7,598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after buying an additional 904,293 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,020. Baidu has a 12-month low of $153.78 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

