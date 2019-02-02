Baader Bank Reiterates “€198.00” Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.22 ($229.33).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI opened at €108.50 ($126.16) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.