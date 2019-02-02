B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MOGO FIN-TS (GO)

MOGO FIN-TS (TSE:GO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of MOGO FIN-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MOGO FIN-TS’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

MOGO FIN-TS (TSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.86 million.

