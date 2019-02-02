Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.54 ($73.89).

Shares of FRA:SPR traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, reaching €53.85 ($62.62). The company had a trading volume of 90,215 shares. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

