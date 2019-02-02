Avrobio (AVRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVRO. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

AVRO stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.42. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 211,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 380,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 4,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 367,277 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

