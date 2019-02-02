Avestar Capital LLC Sells 476 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,587,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,939,861. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

