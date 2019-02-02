AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,281 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,698,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 914,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 876,703 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin sold 325,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $617,764.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter J. Barris purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,358,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,673 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of AVEO opened at $0.60 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

